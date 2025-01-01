CiChaikin

CiChaikin is a class intended for using the Chaikin Oscillator technical indicator.

Description

CiChaikin class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Chaikin Oscillator indicator.

Declaration

class CiChaikin: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiChaikin

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes FastMaPeriod Returns the averaging period for the fast MA SlowMaPeriod Returns the averaging period for the slow MA MaMethod Returns the averaging method Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method