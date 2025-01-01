CiChaikin
CiChaikin is a class intended for using the Chaikin Oscillator technical indicator.
Description
CiChaikin class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Chaikin Oscillator indicator.
Declaration
class CiChaikin: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiChaikin
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period for the fast MA
Returns the averaging period for the slow MA
Returns the averaging method
Returns the price type or handle to apply
Create
|
Creates the indicator
Data Access
|
Returns the buffer data
Input/output
|
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription