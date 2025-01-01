CiTriX

CiTriX is a class intended for using the Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator technical indicator.

Description

CiTriX class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator indicator.

Declaration

class CiTriX: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiTriX

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method