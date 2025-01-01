CiSAR

CiSAR is a class intended for using the Parabolic Stop And Reverse System technical indicator.

Description

CiSAR class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Parabolic Stop And Reverse System indicator.

Declaration

class CiSAR: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiSAR

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes SarStep Returns the step of price increment Maximum Returns the maximum value of the step Create Methods Create Creates the indicator Data Access Methods Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method