CiSAR
CiSAR is a class intended for using the Parabolic Stop And Reverse System technical indicator.
Description
CiSAR class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Parabolic Stop And Reverse System indicator.
Declaration
class CiSAR: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiSAR
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the step of price increment
Returns the maximum value of the step
Create Methods
Creates the indicator
Data Access Methods
Returns the buffer data
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription