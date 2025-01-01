DocumentationSections
CiSAR

CiSAR is a class intended for using the Parabolic Stop And Reverse System technical indicator.

Description

CiSAR class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Parabolic Stop And Reverse System indicator.

Declaration

   class CiSAR: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiSAR

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

SarStep

Returns the step of price increment

Maximum

Returns the maximum value of the step

Create Methods

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access Methods

 

Main

Returns the buffer data

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription