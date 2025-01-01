CiVIDyA
CiVIDyA is a class intended for using the Variable Index Dynamic Average technical indicator.
Description
CiVIDyA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Variable Index Dynamic Average indicator.
Declaration
class CiVIDyA: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiVIDyA
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the period for Momentum
Returns the averaging period
Returns the horizontal shift
Returns the price type or handle to apply
Create Methods
Creates the indicator
Data Access Methods
Returns the buffer element
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription