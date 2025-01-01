CiVIDyA

CiVIDyA is a class intended for using the Variable Index Dynamic Average technical indicator.

Description

CiVIDyA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Variable Index Dynamic Average indicator.

Declaration

class CiVIDyA: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiVIDyA

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes CmoPeriod Returns the period for Momentum EmaPeriod Returns the averaging period IndShift Returns the horizontal shift Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Methods Create Creates the indicator Data Access Methods Main Returns the buffer element Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method