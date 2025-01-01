DocumentationSections
CiVIDyA

CiVIDyA is a class intended for using the Variable Index Dynamic Average technical indicator.

Description

CiVIDyA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Variable Index Dynamic Average indicator.

Declaration

   class CiVIDyA: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiVIDyA

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

CmoPeriod

Returns the period for Momentum

EmaPeriod

Returns the averaging period

IndShift

Returns the horizontal shift

Applied

Returns the price type or handle to apply

Create Methods

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access Methods

 

Main

Returns the buffer element

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription