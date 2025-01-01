CiAlligator

CiAlligator is a class intended for using the Alligator technical indicator.

Description

CiAlligator class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Alligator indicator.

Declaration

class CiAlligator: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiAlligator

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes JawPeriod Returns the averaging period for the Jaws line JawShift Returns the horizontal shift of the Jaws line TeethPeriod Returns the averaging period for the Teeth line TeethShift Returns the horizontal shift of the Teeth line LipsPeriod Returns the averaging period for the Lips line LipsShift Returns the horizontal shift of the Lips line MaMethod Returns the averaging method Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Jaw Returns the buffer data of the Jaws line buffer Teeth Returns the buffer data of the Teeth line buffer Lips Returns the buffer data of the Lips line buffer Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method