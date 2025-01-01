DocumentationSections
CiAlligator is a class intended for using the Alligator technical indicator.

Description

CiAlligator class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Alligator indicator.

Declaration

   class CiAlligator: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiAlligator

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

JawPeriod

Returns the averaging period for the Jaws line

JawShift

Returns the horizontal shift of the Jaws line

TeethPeriod

Returns the averaging period for the Teeth line

TeethShift

Returns the horizontal shift of the Teeth line

LipsPeriod

Returns the averaging period for the Lips line

LipsShift

Returns the horizontal shift of the Lips line

MaMethod

Returns the averaging method

Applied

Returns the price type or handle to apply

Create

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access

 

Jaw

Returns the buffer data of the Jaws line buffer

Teeth

Returns the buffer data of the Teeth line buffer

Lips

Returns the buffer data of the Lips line buffer

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription