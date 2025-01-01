CiAlligator
CiAlligator is a class intended for using the Alligator technical indicator.
Description
CiAlligator class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Alligator indicator.
Declaration
|
class CiAlligator: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiAlligator
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Returns the averaging period for the Jaws line
|
Returns the horizontal shift of the Jaws line
|
Returns the averaging period for the Teeth line
|
Returns the horizontal shift of the Teeth line
|
Returns the averaging period for the Lips line
|
Returns the horizontal shift of the Lips line
|
Returns the averaging method
|
Returns the price type or handle to apply
|
Create
|
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access
|
|
Returns the buffer data of the Jaws line buffer
|
Returns the buffer data of the Teeth line buffer
|
Returns the buffer data of the Lips line buffer
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription