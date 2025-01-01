Update

Changes the element at the specified array position.

bool Update(

int pos,

CObject* element

)

Parameters

pos

[in] Position of the element in the array to change

element

[in] New value of the element

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the element.

Note

The element will not change if an invalid pointer (for example, NULL) is passed as a parameter. If the memory management is enabled, the memory of a replaced element is deallocated.

Example: