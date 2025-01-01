- FreeMode
Update
Changes the element at the specified array position.
bool Update(
Parameters
pos
[in] Position of the element in the array to change
element
[in] New value of the element
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the element.
Note
The element will not change if an invalid pointer (for example, NULL) is passed as a parameter. If the memory management is enabled, the memory of a replaced element is deallocated.
Example:
//--- example for CArrayObj::Update(int,CObject*)