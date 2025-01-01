- Handle
- Status
- FullRelease
- Create
- BufferResize
- BarsCalculated
- GetData
- Refresh
- Minimum
- MinValue
- Maximum
- MaxValue
- MethodDescription
- PriceDescription
- VolumeDescription
- AddToChart
- DeleteFromChart
Create
Creates the indicator of the specified type with the specified parameters.
bool Create(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Indicator symbol.
period
[in] Indicator timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration).
type
[in] Indicator type (ENUM_INDICATOR enumeration).
num_params
[in] Number of indicator's parameters.
params
[in] Reference to the parameters array for the indicator.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.