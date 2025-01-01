Create

Creates the indicator of the specified type with the specified parameters.

bool Create(

const string symbol,

const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,

const ENUM_INDICATOR type,

const int num_params,

const MqlParam& params[]

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Indicator symbol.

period

[in] Indicator timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration).

type

[in] Indicator type (ENUM_INDICATOR enumeration).

num_params

[in] Number of indicator's parameters.

params

[in] Reference to the parameters array for the indicator.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.