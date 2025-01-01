DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCIndicatorDeleteFromChart 

DeleteFromChart

Deletes the indicator from the chart.

bool  DeleteFromChart(
   const long  chart,     // chart ID
   const int  subwin      // subwindow index
   )

Parameters

chart

[in]  Chart ID.

subwin

[in]  Chart subwindow index.

Return Value

true – successful, false - cannot remove the indicator from the chart.