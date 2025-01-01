MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCIndicatorDeleteFromChart HandleStatusFullReleaseCreateBufferResizeBarsCalculatedGetDataRefreshMinimumMinValueMaximumMaxValueMethodDescriptionPriceDescriptionVolumeDescriptionAddToChartDeleteFromChart DeleteFromChart Deletes the indicator from the chart. bool DeleteFromChart( const long chart, // chart ID const int subwin // subwindow index ) Parameters chart [in] Chart ID. subwin [in] Chart subwindow index. Return Value true – successful, false - cannot remove the indicator from the chart. AddToChart CIndicators