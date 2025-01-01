- FreeMode
InsertArray
Inserts elements of one array from the specified position of another array.
|
bool InsertArray(
Parameters
src
[in] Pointer to an instance of the CArrayObj class used as a source of elements to insert.
pos
[in] Position in the array to insert
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot insert items.
Note
See: CArrayObj::AddArray(const CArrayObj*).
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayObj::InsertArray(const CArrayObj*,int)