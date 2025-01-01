InsertArray

Inserts elements of one array from the specified position of another array.

bool InsertArray(

const CArrayObj* src,

int pos

)

Parameters

src

[in] Pointer to an instance of the CArrayObj class used as a source of elements to insert.

pos

[in] Position in the array to insert

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot insert items.

Note

See: CArrayObj::AddArray(const CArrayObj*).

Example: