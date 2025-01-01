CiMACD

CiMACD is a class intended for using the Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence technical indicator.

Description

CiMACD class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence indicator.

Declaration

class CiMACD: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiMACD

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes FastEmaPeriod Returns the averaging period of the fast EMA SlowEmaPeriod Returns the averaging period of the slow EMA SignalPeriod Returns the averaging period of the signal line Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data of the main line Signal Returns the buffer data of the signal line Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method