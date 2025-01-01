DocumentationSections
CiMACD

CiMACD is a class intended for using the Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence technical indicator.

Description

CiMACD class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence indicator.

Declaration

   class CiMACD: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiMACD

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

FastEmaPeriod

Returns the averaging period of the fast EMA

SlowEmaPeriod

Returns the averaging period of the slow EMA

SignalPeriod

Returns the averaging period of the signal line

Applied

Returns the price type or handle to apply

Create

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access

 

Main

Returns the buffer data of the main line

Signal

Returns the buffer data of the signal line

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription