CiMACD
CiMACD is a class intended for using the Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence technical indicator.
Description
CiMACD class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence indicator.
Declaration
class CiMACD: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiMACD
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period of the fast EMA
Returns the averaging period of the slow EMA
Returns the averaging period of the signal line
Returns the price type or handle to apply
Create
Creates the indicator
Data Access
Returns the buffer data of the main line
Returns the buffer data of the signal line
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription