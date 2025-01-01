- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Reserve
- Resize
- Clear
- Shutdown
- CreateElement
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Detach
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- Save
- Load
- Type
CreateElement
Creates a new array element at the specified position.
|
bool CreateElement(
Parameters
index
[in] Position in which you want to create a new element.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot create an element.
Note
Method CreateElement (int) in class CArrayObj always returns false and does not perform any action. If necessary, the CreateElement(int) method should be implemented in a derived class.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayObj::CreateElement(int)