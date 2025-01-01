CreateElement

Creates a new array element at the specified position.

bool CreateElement(

int index

)

Parameters

index

[in] Position in which you want to create a new element.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create an element.

Note

Method CreateElement (int) in class CArrayObj always returns false and does not perform any action. If necessary, the CreateElement(int) method should be implemented in a derived class.

Example: