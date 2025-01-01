CiWPR

CiWPR is a class intended for using the Williams' Percent Range technical indicator.

Description

CiWPR class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Williams' Percent Range indicator.

Declaration

class CiWPR: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiWPR

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes CalcPeriod Returns the calculation period Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method