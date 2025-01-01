AssignArray

Compares the array with another one.

bool AssignArray(

const CArrayObj* src

)

Parameters

src

[in] Pointer to an instance of the CArrayObj class used as a source of elements to copy.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot copy the elements.

Note

If the receiver array is not empty when calling AssignArray, then all its elements will be removed; and if the memory management flag is set, the memory used for the deleted elements will be released. The receiver array becomes an exact copy of the source one. Additionally, see CArrayObj::AddArray(const CArrayObj*).

Example: