CiEnvelopes
CiEnvelopes is a class intended for using the Envelopes technical indicator.
Description
CiEnvelopes class provides the creation, configuration, and access to the data of the Envelopes indicator.
Declaration
class CiEnvelopes: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiEnvelopes
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period
Returns the horizontal shift
Returns the averaging method
Returns the deviation
Returns the price type or handle to apply
Create
Creates the indicator
Data Access
Returns the buffer data of the upper line
Returns the buffer data of the lower line
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription