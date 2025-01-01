CiEnvelopes

CiEnvelopes is a class intended for using the Envelopes technical indicator.

Description

CiEnvelopes class provides the creation, configuration, and access to the data of the Envelopes indicator.

Declaration

class CiEnvelopes: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiEnvelopes

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period MaShift Returns the horizontal shift MaMethod Returns the averaging method Deviation Returns the deviation Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Upper Returns the buffer data of the upper line Lower Returns the buffer data of the lower line Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method