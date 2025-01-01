CiDEMA

CiDEMA is a class intended for using the Double Exponential Moving Average technical indicator.

Description

CiDEMA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Double Exponential Moving Average indicator.

Declaration

class CiDEMA: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiDEMA

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period IndShift Returns the horizontal shift Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method