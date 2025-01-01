DocumentationSections
Base and Auxiliary Technical Indicator and Timeseries Classes

This section contains the technical details of base and auxiliary technical indicator and timeseries classes and description of the corresponding components of the Standard MQL5 library.

Class/group

Description

CSpreadBuffer

Historical spread buffer class

CTimeBuffer

Historical opening prices buffer class

CTickVolumeBuffer

Historical tick volumes buffer class

CRealVolumeBuffer

Historical real volumes buffer class

CDoubleBuffer

Base class of double type data buffer

COpenBuffer

Opening bar prices buffer class

CHighBuffer

High bar prices buffer class

CLowBuffer

Low bar prices buffer class

CCloseBuffer

Closing bar prices buffer class

CIndicatorBuffer

Technical indicator buffer class

CSeries

Base class for access to timeseries data

CPriceSeries

Base class for access to price data

CIndicator

Base class of technical indicator

CIndicators

Technical indicator and timeseries collection

