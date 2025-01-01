Base and Auxiliary Technical Indicator and Timeseries Classes

This section contains the technical details of base and auxiliary technical indicator and timeseries classes and description of the corresponding components of the Standard MQL5 library.

Class/group Description CSpreadBuffer Historical spread buffer class CTimeBuffer Historical opening prices buffer class CTickVolumeBuffer Historical tick volumes buffer class CRealVolumeBuffer Historical real volumes buffer class CDoubleBuffer Base class of double type data buffer COpenBuffer Opening bar prices buffer class CHighBuffer High bar prices buffer class CLowBuffer Low bar prices buffer class CCloseBuffer Closing bar prices buffer class CIndicatorBuffer Technical indicator buffer class CSeries Base class for access to timeseries data CPriceSeries Base class for access to price data CIndicator Base class of technical indicator CIndicators Technical indicator and timeseries collection