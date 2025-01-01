- CSpreadBuffer
- CTimeBuffer
- CTickVolumeBuffer
- CRealVolumeBuffer
- CDoubleBuffer
- COpenBuffer
- CHighBuffer
- CLowBuffer
- CCloseBuffer
- CIndicatorBuffer
- CSeries
- CPriceSeries
- CIndicator
- CIndicators
Base and Auxiliary Technical Indicator and Timeseries Classes
This section contains the technical details of base and auxiliary technical indicator and timeseries classes and description of the corresponding components of the Standard MQL5 library.
|
Class/group
|
Description
|
Historical spread buffer class
|
Historical opening prices buffer class
|
Historical tick volumes buffer class
|
Historical real volumes buffer class
|
Base class of double type data buffer
|
Opening bar prices buffer class
|
High bar prices buffer class
|
Low bar prices buffer class
|
Closing bar prices buffer class
|
Technical indicator buffer class
|
Base class for access to timeseries data
|
Base class for access to price data
|
Base class of technical indicator
|
Technical indicator and timeseries collection
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CObject