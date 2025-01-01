Resize

Sets a new (smaller) size of the array.

bool Resize(

int size

)

Parameters

size

[in] New size of the array.

Return Value

true - successful, false - there was an attempt to set the size less than zero.

Note

Changing the size of the array allows using the memory optimally. Excessive elements on the right are lost. The memory of the lost elements is released or not depending on the memory management mode.

To reduce fragmentation of memory, change the size of the array is made with a step previously given through the method of Step (int), or 16 (default).

Example: