CiBearsPower

CiBearsPower is a class intended for using the Bears Power technical indicator.

Description

CiBearsPower class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Bears Power indicator.

Declaration

class CiBearsPower: public CIndicator

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiBearsPower

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method