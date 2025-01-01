- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Reserve
- Resize
- Clear
- Shutdown
- CreateElement
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Detach
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- Save
- Load
- Type
At
Gets the element from the specified array position.
CObject* At(
Parameters
pos
[in] Position of the desired element in the array.
Return Value
The value of the element - successful, NULL- there was an attempt to get an element of a non-existent position.
Example:
//--- example for CArrayObj::At(int)