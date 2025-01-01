CiAO

CiAO is a class intended for using the Awesome Oscillator technical indicator.

Description

CiAO class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Awesome Oscillator indicator.

Declaration

class CiAO: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiAO

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer element Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method