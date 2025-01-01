- FreeMode
Detach
Removes an element from a given position in the array.
CObject* Detach(
Parameters
pos
[in] Position of a removed item in the array.
Return Value
Pointer to the removed element - success, NULL - cannot remove the element.
Note
When an element is removed from the array, it will not be deleted regardless of the memory management flag. Once the array element pointer is used, it has to be deallocated.
Example:
//--- example for CArrayObj::Detach(int)