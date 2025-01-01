DocumentationSections
CArray

CArray class is the base class of a dynamic array of variables.

Description

Class CArray is intended to operate on dynamic arrays of variables: memory allocation, sorting, and working with files.

Declaration

   class CArray : public CObject

Title

   #include <Arrays\Array.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

Direct descendants

CArrayChar, CArrayDouble, CArrayFloat, CArrayInt, CArrayLong, CArrayObj, CArrayShort, CArrayString

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Step

Gets the increment size of the array

Step

Sets the increment size of the array

Total

Gets the number of elements in the array

Available

Gets the number of free elements of the array that are available without additional memory allocation

Max

Gets the maximum possible size of the array without memory reallocation

IsSorted

Gets the flag of array being sorted using specified sorting mode

SortMode

Gets the sorting mode for an array

Clear methods

 

Clear

Deletes all of the array elements without memory release

Sort methods

 

Sort

Sorts an array to the specified option

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Saves data array in a file

virtual Load

Loads data array from a file

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

 