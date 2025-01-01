CArray
CArray class is the base class of a dynamic array of variables.
Description
Class CArray is intended to operate on dynamic arrays of variables: memory allocation, sorting, and working with files.
Declaration
class CArray : public CObject
Title
#include <Arrays\Array.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CArray
Direct descendants
CArrayChar, CArrayDouble, CArrayFloat, CArrayInt, CArrayLong, CArrayObj, CArrayShort, CArrayString
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Gets the increment size of the array
Sets the increment size of the array
Gets the number of elements in the array
Gets the number of free elements of the array that are available without additional memory allocation
Gets the maximum possible size of the array without memory reallocation
Gets the flag of array being sorted using specified sorting mode
Gets the sorting mode for an array
Clear methods
Deletes all of the array elements without memory release
Sort methods
Sorts an array to the specified option
Input/output
virtual Save
Saves data array in a file
virtual Load
Loads data array from a file