MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicators
- Base classes
- Timeseries classes
- Trend Indicators
- Oscillators
- Volume Indicators
- Bill Williams Indicators
- Custom indicators
Technical Indicators and Timeseries
This section contains the technical details of the technical indicator and timeseries classes and description of the corresponding components of the standard MQL5 library.
The use of the technical indicator and timeseries classes will save time in developing applications (scripts, Expert Advisors).
The MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of technical indicators and timeseries) is located in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\Indicators folder.
|
Class/group
|
Description
|
Group of base and auxiliary classes
|
Group of timeseries classes
|
Group of Trend indicator classes
|
Group of Oscillator indicator classes
|
Group of Volume indicator classes
|
Group of Bill Williams indicator classes
|
Custom indicator class