DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicators 

Technical Indicators and Timeseries

This section contains the technical details of the technical indicator and timeseries classes and description of the corresponding components of the standard MQL5 library.

The use of the technical indicator and timeseries classes will save time in developing applications (scripts, Expert Advisors).

The MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of technical indicators and timeseries) is located in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\Indicators folder.

Class/group

Description

Base classes

Group of base and auxiliary classes

Timeseries classes

Group of timeseries classes

Trend Indicators

Group of Trend indicator classes

Oscillators

Group of Oscillator indicator classes

Volume Indicators

Group of Volume indicator classes

Bill Williams Indicators

Group of Bill Williams indicator classes

Custom indicators

Custom indicator class