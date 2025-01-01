Technical Indicators and Timeseries

This section contains the technical details of the technical indicator and timeseries classes and description of the corresponding components of the standard MQL5 library.

The use of the technical indicator and timeseries classes will save time in developing applications (scripts, Expert Advisors).

The MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of technical indicators and timeseries) is located in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\Indicators folder.