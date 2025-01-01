CiFractals

CiFractals is a class intended for using the Fractals technical indicator.

Description

CiFractals class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Fractals indicator.

Declaration

class CiFractals: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiFractals

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Upper Returns the data of the upper buffer Lower Returns the data of the lower buffer Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method