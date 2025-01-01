DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBill Williams IndicatorsCiFractals 

CiFractals

CiFractals is a class intended for using the Fractals technical indicator.

Description

CiFractals class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Fractals indicator.

Declaration

   class CiFractals: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiFractals

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access

 

Upper

Returns the data of the upper buffer

Lower

Returns the data of the lower buffer

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription