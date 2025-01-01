CiRSI

CiRSI is a class intended for using the Relative Strength Index technical indicator.

Description

CiRSI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Relative Strength Index indicator.

Declaration

class CiRSI: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiRSI

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer element Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method