CiRSI
CiRSI is a class intended for using the Relative Strength Index technical indicator.
Description
CiRSI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Relative Strength Index indicator.
Declaration
class CiRSI: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiRSI
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period
Returns the price type or handle to apply
Create
Creates the indicator
Data Access
Returns the buffer element
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription