MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCIndicatorBufferResize 

BufferResize

Sets the sizes of the indicator buffers.

virtual bool  BufferResize(
   const int  size      // size
   )

Parameters

size

[in]  New buffer size.

Return Value

true – successful, otherwise - false.

Note

All the indicator buffers have the same size.