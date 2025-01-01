MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCIndicatorBufferResize HandleStatusFullReleaseCreateBufferResizeBarsCalculatedGetDataRefreshMinimumMinValueMaximumMaxValueMethodDescriptionPriceDescriptionVolumeDescriptionAddToChartDeleteFromChart BufferResize Sets the sizes of the indicator buffers. virtual bool BufferResize( const int size // size ) Parameters size [in] New buffer size. Return Value true – successful, otherwise - false. Note All the indicator buffers have the same size. Create BarsCalculated