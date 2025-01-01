DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsOscillatorsCiStochastic 

CiStochastic

CiStochastic is a class intended for using the Stochastic Oscillator technical indicator.

Description

CiStochastic class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Stochastic Oscillator indicator.

Declaration

   class CiStochastic: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiStochastic

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Kperiod

Returns the averaging period for the %K line

Dperiod

Returns the averaging period for the %D line

Slowing

Returns the slowing period

MaMethod

Returns the averaging method

PriceField

Price type (Low/High or Close/Close) to apply

Create

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access

 

Main

Returns the buffer data of the main line

Signal

Returns the buffer data of the signal line

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription