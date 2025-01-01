CiStochastic

CiStochastic is a class intended for using the Stochastic Oscillator technical indicator.

Description

CiStochastic class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Stochastic Oscillator indicator.

Declaration

class CiStochastic: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiStochastic

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Kperiod Returns the averaging period for the %K line Dperiod Returns the averaging period for the %D line Slowing Returns the slowing period MaMethod Returns the averaging method PriceField Price type (Low/High or Close/Close) to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data of the main line Signal Returns the buffer data of the signal line Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method