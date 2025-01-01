CiStochastic
CiStochastic is a class intended for using the Stochastic Oscillator technical indicator.
Description
CiStochastic class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Stochastic Oscillator indicator.
Declaration
class CiStochastic: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiStochastic
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period for the %K line
Returns the averaging period for the %D line
Returns the slowing period
Returns the averaging method
Price type (Low/High or Close/Close) to apply
Create
Creates the indicator
Data Access
Returns the buffer data of the main line
Returns the buffer data of the signal line
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription