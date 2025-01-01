CiAC

CiAC is a class intended for using the Accelerator Oscillator technical indicator.

Description

CiAC class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Accelerator Oscillator indicator.

Declaration

class CiAC: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiAC

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method