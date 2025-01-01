CiAC
CiAC is a class intended for using the Accelerator Oscillator technical indicator.
Description
CiAC class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Accelerator Oscillator indicator.
Declaration
|
class CiAC: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiAC
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create
|
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access
|
|
Returns the buffer data
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription