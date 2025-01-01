//--- example

extern bool make_error;

extern int error;

extern CArrayObj *src;

//--- create a new instance CArrayObj

//--- default memory management is turned on

CArrayObj *array=new CArrayObj;

//--- add (copy) the elements from the source array

if(array!=NULL)

bool result=array.AddArray(src);

if(make_error)

{

//--- perform erroneous actions

switch(error)

{

case 0:

//--- remove the source array without checking its memory management flag

delete src;

//--- result:

//--- it is possible to address an element by invalid pointer in the receiver array

break;

case 1:

//--- disable the mechanism of memory management in the source array

if(src.FreeMode()) src.FreeMode(false);

//--- but do not remove the source array

//--- result:

//--- after removing the receiver array, it is possible to address an element by invalid pointer in the source array

break;

case 2:

//--- disable the mechanism of memory management in the source array

src.FreeMode(false);

//--- disable the mechanism of memory management in the receiver array

array.FreeMode(false);

//--- result:

//--- after the program termination, get a "memory leak"

break;

}

}

else

{

//--- disable the mechanism of memory management in the source array

if(src.FreeMode()) src.FreeMode(false);

//--- delete the source array

delete src;

//--- result:

//--- addressing the receiver array element will be correct

//--- deleting the receiver array will lead to deleting its elements

}

