- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Reserve
- Resize
- Clear
- Shutdown
- CreateElement
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Detach
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- Save
- Load
- Type
AddArray
Adds elements from one array to the end of another.
|
bool AddArray(
Parameters
src
[in] Pointer to an instance of the CArrayDouble class - source of elements to add.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot add items.
Note
Adding elements from array to array is actually copying the pointers. Therefore, when calling the method, there is a pitfall - there may be a pointer to a dynamic object in more than one variable.
|
//--- example
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayObj::AddArray(const CArrayObj*)