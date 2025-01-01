MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCIndicatorBarsCalculated HandleStatusFullReleaseCreateBufferResizeBarsCalculatedGetDataRefreshMinimumMinValueMaximumMaxValueMethodDescriptionPriceDescriptionVolumeDescriptionAddToChartDeleteFromChart BarsCalculated Returns the amount of calculated data for the indicator. int BarsCalculated() const; Return Value Returns the amount of calculated data in the indicator buffer, or -1 in the case of error (data is not calculated yet). BufferResize GetData