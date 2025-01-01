CArrayObj

CArrayObj class is a class of dynamic array of pointers to instances of CObject and its derived classes.

Description

Class CArrayObj provides the ability to work with a dynamic array of pointers to instances of CObject and its derived classes. This allows working both with multidimensional dynamic arrays of primitive data types and with data structures that have more complex organization of data.

The class allows adding/inserting/deleting array elements, performing an array sorting, and searching in a sorted array. In addition, methods of working with files have been implemented.

There are certain subtleties of the class CArrayObj.

Declaration

class CArrayObj : public CArray

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj Direct descendants CIndicators, CSeries

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes FreeMode Gets the flag of memory management FreeMode Sets the flag of memory management Memory control Reserve Allocates memory to increase the size of the array Resize Sets a new (smaller) size of the array Shutdown Clears the array with full deallocation of its memory (but not its elements). Creating a new element virtual CreateElement Creates a new array element in the specified position Add methods Add Adds an element to the end of the array AddArray Adds an element to the end of the array Insert Inserts an element to the specified position in the array InsertArray Inserts to an array elements from another array from the specified position AssignArray Copies the elements of one array to another Update methods Update Changes the element at the specified position array Shift Moves an item from a given position in the array to the specified offset Delete methods Detach Gets the element from the specified position and removes it from the array Delete Removes the element from the specified array position DeleteRange Deletes a group of elements from the specified array position Clear Removes all elements of the array without the release of the array memory Access methods At Gets the element from the specified array position Compare methods CompareArray Compares the array with another one Sorted array operations InsertSort Inserts an element in a sorted array Search Searches for an element equal to the sample in the sorted array SearchGreat Searches for an element with a value exceeding the value of the sample in the sorted array SearchLess Searches for an element with a value less than the value of the sample in the sorted array SearchGreatOrEqual Searches for an element with a value greater than or equal to the value of the sample in the sorted array SearchLessOrEqual Searches for an element with a value less than or equal to the value of the sample in the sorted array SearchFirst Searches for the first element equal to the sample in the sorted array SearchLast Searches for the last element equal to the sample in the sorted array Input/output Save Saves data array in the file Load Loads data array from the file Type Gets the type identifier of the array

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CArray Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Arrays of the CObject class have practical application (including all classes of the Standard Library).

For example, consider the options for two-dimensional array:

#include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh>

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

int i,j;

int first_size=10;

int second_size=100;

//--- create array

CArrayObj *array=new CArrayObj;

CArrayDouble *sub_array;

//---

if(array==NULL)

{

printf("Object create error");

return;

}

//--- create subarrays

for(i=0;i<first_size;i++)

{

sub_array=new CArrayDouble;

if(sub_array==NULL)

{

delete array;

printf("Object create error");

return;

}

//--- fill array

for(j=0;j<second_size;j++)

{

sub_array.Add(i*j);

}

array.Add(sub_array);

}

//--- create array OK

for(i=0;i<first_size;i++)

{

sub_array=array.At(i);

for(j=0;j<second_size;j++)

{

double element=sub_array.At(j);

//--- use array element

}

}

delete array;

}

The class has a mechanism to control dynamic memory, so be careful when working with elements of the array.

Mechanism of memory management can be switched on/off using the method FreeMode (bool). By default, the mechanism is enabled.

Accordingly, there are two options for dealing with the CArrayObj class:

1. Mechanism of memory management is enabled. (default)

In this case, CArrayObj takes responsibility for releasing the memory used for the elements after their removal from the array. A custom program should not release the array elements.

Example:

int i;

//--- create an array

CArrayObj *array=new CArrayObj;

//--- fill array elements

for(i=0;i<10;i++) array.Add(new CObject);

//--- do something

for(i=0;i<array.Total();i++)

{

CObject *object=array.At(i);

//--- actions performed with the element

. . .

}

//--- remove the array with the elements

delete array;

2. Mechanism of memory management is disabled.

In this case, CArrayObj is not responsible for deallocating of the elements' memory after their removal from the array. Besides, the user program must deallocate the array elements.

Example: