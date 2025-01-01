DocumentationSections
SortMode

Gets the sorting mode for an array.

int  SortMode() const;

Return Value

Sorting mode.

Example:

//--- example for CArray::SortMode()
#include <Arrays\Array.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArray *array=new CArray;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- check sort mode
   int sort_mode=array.SortMode();
   //--- use array
   //--- ...
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }