//--- example for CArray::SortMode()

#include <Arrays\Array.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

CArray *array=new CArray;

//---

if(array==NULL)

{

printf("Object create error");

return;

}

//--- check sort mode

int sort_mode=array.SortMode();

//--- use array

//--- ...

//--- delete array

delete array;

}