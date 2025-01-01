MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryData CollectionsCArraySortMode StepStepTotalAvailableMaxIsSortedSortModeClearSortSaveLoad SortMode Gets the sorting mode for an array. int SortMode() const; Return Value Sorting mode. Example: //--- example for CArray::SortMode() #include <Arrays\Array.mqh> //--- void OnStart() { CArray *array=new CArray; //--- if(array==NULL) { printf("Object create error"); return; } //--- check sort mode int sort_mode=array.SortMode(); //--- use array //--- ... //--- delete array delete array; } IsSorted Clear