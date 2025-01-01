CiVolumes
CiVolumes is a class intended for using the Volumes technical indicator.
Description
CiVolumes class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Volumes indicator.
Declaration
class CiVolumes: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Volumes.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiVolumes
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the volume type to apply
Create Methods
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access Methods
|
Returns the buffer data
|
Input/output
|
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription