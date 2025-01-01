DocumentationSections
CiVolumes

CiVolumes is a class intended for using the Volumes technical indicator.

Description

CiVolumes class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Volumes indicator.

Declaration

   class CiVolumes: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Volumes.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiVolumes

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Applied

Returns the volume type to apply

Create Methods

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access Methods

 

Main

Returns the buffer data

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription