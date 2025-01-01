CiVolumes

CiVolumes is a class intended for using the Volumes technical indicator.

Description

CiVolumes class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Volumes indicator.

Declaration

class CiVolumes: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Volumes.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiVolumes

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Applied Returns the volume type to apply Create Methods Create Creates the indicator Data Access Methods Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method