CiAMA

CiAMA is a class intended for using the Adaptive Moving Average technical indicator.

Description

CiAMA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Adaptive Moving Average indicator.

Declaration

class CiAMA: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiAMA

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period FastEmaPeriod Returns the averaging period for the fast EMA SlowEmaPeriod Returns the averaging period for the slow EMA IndShift Returns the horizontal shift Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer element Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method