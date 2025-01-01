CiAMA
CiAMA is a class intended for using the Adaptive Moving Average technical indicator.
Description
CiAMA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Adaptive Moving Average indicator.
Declaration
class CiAMA: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiAMA
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period
Returns the averaging period for the fast EMA
Returns the averaging period for the slow EMA
Returns the horizontal shift
Returns the price type or handle to apply
Create
Creates the indicator
Data Access
Returns the buffer element
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription