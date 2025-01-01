CiIchimoku

CiIchimoku is a class intended for using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical indicator.

Description

CiIchimoku class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.

Declaration

class CiIchimoku: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiIchimoku

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes TenkanSenPeriod Returns the TenkanSen period KijunSenPeriod Returns the KijunSen period SenkouSpanBPeriod Returns the SenkouSpanB period Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access TenkanSen Returns the buffer element of the TenkanSen line KijunSen Returns the buffer element of the KijunSen line SenkouSpanA Returns the buffer element of the SenkouSpanA line SenkouSpanB Returns the buffer element of the SenkouSpanB line ChinkouSpan Returns the buffer element of the ChikouSpan line Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method