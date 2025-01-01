DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsTrend IndicatorsCiIchimoku 

CiIchimoku

CiIchimoku is a class intended for using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical indicator.

Description

CiIchimoku class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.

Declaration

   class CiIchimoku: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiIchimoku

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

TenkanSenPeriod

Returns the TenkanSen period

KijunSenPeriod

Returns the KijunSen period

SenkouSpanBPeriod

Returns the SenkouSpanB period

Create

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access

 

TenkanSen

Returns the buffer element of the TenkanSen line

KijunSen

Returns the buffer element of the KijunSen line

SenkouSpanA

Returns the buffer element of the SenkouSpanA line

SenkouSpanB

Returns the buffer element of the SenkouSpanB line

ChinkouSpan

Returns the buffer element of the ChikouSpan line

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription