- TenkanSenPeriod
- KijunSenPeriod
- SenkouSpanBPeriod
- Create
- TenkanSen
- KijunSen
- SenkouSpanA
- SenkouSpanB
- ChinkouSpan
- Type
CiIchimoku
CiIchimoku is a class intended for using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical indicator.
Description
CiIchimoku class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.
Declaration
class CiIchimoku: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiIchimoku
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the TenkanSen period
Returns the KijunSen period
Returns the SenkouSpanB period
Create
Creates the indicator
Data Access
Returns the buffer element of the TenkanSen line
Returns the buffer element of the KijunSen line
Returns the buffer element of the SenkouSpanA line
Returns the buffer element of the SenkouSpanB line
Returns the buffer element of the ChikouSpan line
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription