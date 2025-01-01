- FreeMode
- Reserve
- Resize
- Clear
- Shutdown
- CreateElement
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Detach
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- Save
- Load
- Type
Add
Adds an element to the end of the array.
bool Add(
Parameters
element
[in] value of the element to add to the array.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot add an element.
Note
Element is not added to the array if an invalid pointer (such as NULL) is passed as a parameter.
Example:
//--- example for CArrayObj::Add(CObject*)