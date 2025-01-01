CiRVI

CiRVI is a class intended for using the Relative Vigor Index technical indicator.

Description

CiRVI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Relative Vigor Index indicator.

Declaration

class CiRVI: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiRVI

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Create Methods Create Creates the indicator Data Access Methods Main Returns the buffer data of the main line Signal Returns the buffer data of the signal line Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method