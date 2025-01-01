CiRVI
CiRVI is a class intended for using the Relative Vigor Index technical indicator.
Description
CiRVI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Relative Vigor Index indicator.
Declaration
class CiRVI: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiRVI
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period
Create Methods
|
Creates the indicator
Data Access Methods
|
Returns the buffer data of the main line
|
Returns the buffer data of the signal line
Input/output
|
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription