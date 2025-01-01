DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsOscillatorsCiRVI 

CiRVI

CiRVI is a class intended for using the Relative Vigor Index technical indicator.

Description

CiRVI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Relative Vigor Index indicator.

Declaration

   class CiRVI: public CIndicator

Title

   #include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

                      CiRVI

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

MaPeriod

Returns the averaging period

Create Methods

 

Create

Creates the indicator

Data Access Methods

 

Main

Returns the buffer data of the main line

Signal

Returns the buffer data of the signal line

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual identification method

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent

Methods inherited from class CIndicator

Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription