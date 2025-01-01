CiBullsPower
CiBullsPower is a class intended for using the Bulls Power technical indicator.
Description
CiBullsPower class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Bulls Power indicator.
Declaration
class CiBullsPower: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiBullsPower
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period
Create
Creates the indicator
Data Access
Returns the buffer element
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription