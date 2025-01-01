CiBullsPower

CiBullsPower is a class intended for using the Bulls Power technical indicator.

Description

CiBullsPower class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Bulls Power indicator.

Declaration

class CiBullsPower: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiBullsPower

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer element Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method