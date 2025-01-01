- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Reserve
- Resize
- Clear
- Shutdown
- CreateElement
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Detach
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- Save
- Load
- Type
CompareArray
Compares the array with another one.
|
bool CompareArray(
Parameters
src
[in] Pointer to an instance of the CArrayObj class used as a source of elements for comparison.
Return Value
true - the arrays are equal - the arrays are not equal.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayObj::CompareArray(const CArrayObj*)