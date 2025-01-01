DeleteRange

Deletes a group of elements from the specified array position.

bool DeleteRange(

int from,

int to

)

Parameters

from

[in] Position of the first array element to be removed.

to

[in] Position of the last array element to be removed.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot remove elements.

Note

If the memory management is enabled, the memory of deleted elements is deallocated.

Example: