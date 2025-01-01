Insert

Inserts an element to the specified position in the array.

bool Insert(

CObject* element,

int pos

)

Parameters

element

[in] Value of the element to be inserted into an array

pos

[in] Position in the array to insert

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot insert the element.

Note

Element is not added to the array if an invalid pointer (such as NULL) is passed as a parameter.

Example: