DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryData CollectionsCArrayObjInsert 

Insert

Inserts an element to the specified position in the array.

bool  Insert(
   CObject*  element,     // element to insert
   int       pos          // position
   )

Parameters

element

[in] Value of the element to be inserted into an array

pos

[in] Position in the array to insert

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot insert the element.

Note

Element is not added to the array if an invalid pointer (such as NULL) is passed as a parameter.

Example:

//--- example for CArrayObj::Insert(CObject*,int)
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayObj *array=new CArrayObj;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- insert elements
   for(int i=0;i<100;i++)
     {
      if(!array.Insert(new CObject,0))
        {
         printf("Insert error");
         delete array;
         return;
        }
     }
   //--- use array
   //--- . . .
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }