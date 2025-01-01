CiADX

CiADX is a class intended for using the Average Directional Index technical indicator.

Description

CiADX class provides the creation, configuration, and access to the data of the Average Directional Index indicator.

Declaration

class CiADX: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiADX

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer element of the main line Plus Returns the buffer element of the +DI line Minus Returns the buffer element of the -DI line Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method