CiADX
CiADX is a class intended for using the Average Directional Index technical indicator.
Description
CiADX class provides the creation, configuration, and access to the data of the Average Directional Index indicator.
Declaration
class CiADX: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiADX
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the averaging period
Create
Creates the indicator
Data Access
Returns the buffer element of the main line
Returns the buffer element of the +DI line
Returns the buffer element of the -DI line
Input/output
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription