MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryData CollectionsCArrayStep StepStepTotalAvailableMaxIsSortedSortModeClearSortSaveLoad Step Gets the increment size of the array. int Step() const Return Value Increment size of the array. Example: //--- example for CArray::Step() #include <Arrays\Array.mqh> //--- void OnStart() { CArray *array=new CArray; //--- if(array==NULL) { printf("Object create error"); return; } //--- get resize step int step=array.Step(); //--- use array //--- ... //--- delete array delete array; } CArray Step