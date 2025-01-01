MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryData CollectionsCArrayMax StepStepTotalAvailableMaxIsSortedSortModeClearSortSaveLoad Max Gets the maximum possible size of the array without memory reallocation. int Max() const Return Value The maximum possible size of the array without memory reallocation. Example: //--- example for CArray::Max() #include <Arrays\Array.mqh> //--- void OnStart() { CArray *array=new CArray; //--- if(array==NULL) { printf("Object create error"); return; } //--- check maximum size int max=array.Max(); //--- use array //--- ... //--- delete array delete array; } Available IsSorted