MQL5 Reference Standard Library Data Collections CArray Max 

Max

Gets the maximum possible size of the array without memory reallocation.

int  Max() const

Return Value

The maximum possible size of the array without memory reallocation.

Example:

//--- example for CArray::Max()
#include <Arrays\Array.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArray *array=new CArray;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- check maximum size
   int max=array.Max();
   //--- use array
   //--- ...
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }