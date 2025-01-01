CiMA

CiMA is a class intended for using the Moving Average technical indicator.

Description

CiMA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Moving Average indicator.

Declaration

class CiMA: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiMA

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period MaShift Returns the horizontal shift MaMethod Returns the averaging method Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method