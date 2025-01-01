DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Standard Library Basic Class CObject 

Basic Class CObject

Class CObject is the base class for constructing a MQL5 Standard Library.

Description

Class CObject allows all its descendants to be part of a linked list. Also, a number of virtual methods for further implementation in descendant classes are identified.

Declaration

   class CObject

Title

   #include <Object.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

Direct descendants

CAccountInfo, CArray, CChart, CChartObject, CCurve, CDealInfo, CDictionary_Obj_Double, CDictionary_Obj_Obj, CDictionary_String_Obj, CExpertBase, CFile, CHistoryOrderInfo, CList, COrderInfo, CPositionInfo, CString, CSymbolInfo, CTerminalInfo, CTrade, CTreeNode, CWnd, ICondition, IExpression, IMembershipFunction, INamedValue, IParsableRule

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Prev

Gets the value of the previous item

Prev

Sets the value of the previous item

Next

Gets the value of the subsequent element

Next

Sets the next element

Compare methods

 

virtual Compare

Returns the result of comparison with another object

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Writes object to a file

virtual Load

Reads the object from the file

virtual Type

Returns the type of object

 