Basic Class CObject
Class CObject is the base class for constructing a MQL5 Standard Library.
Description
Class CObject allows all its descendants to be part of a linked list. Also, a number of virtual methods for further implementation in descendant classes are identified.
Declaration
class CObject
Title
#include <Object.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CObject
Direct descendants
CAccountInfo, CArray, CChart, CChartObject, CCurve, CDealInfo, CDictionary_Obj_Double, CDictionary_Obj_Obj, CDictionary_String_Obj, CExpertBase, CFile, CHistoryOrderInfo, CList, COrderInfo, CPositionInfo, CString, CSymbolInfo, CTerminalInfo, CTrade, CTreeNode, CWnd, ICondition, IExpression, IMembershipFunction, INamedValue, IParsableRule
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Gets the value of the previous item
Sets the value of the previous item
Gets the value of the subsequent element
Sets the next element
Compare methods
|
virtual Compare
Returns the result of comparison with another object
Input/output
virtual Save
Writes object to a file
virtual Load
Reads the object from the file
virtual Type
Returns the type of object