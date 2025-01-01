Basic Class CObject

Class CObject is the base class for constructing a MQL5 Standard Library.

Description

Class CObject allows all its descendants to be part of a linked list. Also, a number of virtual methods for further implementation in descendant classes are identified.

Declaration

class CObject

Title

#include <Object.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject Direct descendants CAccountInfo, CArray, CChart, CChartObject, CCurve, CDealInfo, CDictionary_Obj_Double, CDictionary_Obj_Obj, CDictionary_String_Obj, CExpertBase, CFile, CHistoryOrderInfo, CList, COrderInfo, CPositionInfo, CString, CSymbolInfo, CTerminalInfo, CTrade, CTreeNode, CWnd, ICondition, IExpression, IMembershipFunction, INamedValue, IParsableRule

Class Methods by Groups