CiAD

CiAD is a class intended for using the Accumulation/Distribution technical indicator.

Description

CiAD class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Accumulation/Distribution indicator.

Declaration

class CiAD: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Volumes.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiAD

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Applied Returns the calculation period Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method