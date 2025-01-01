CiAD
CiAD is a class intended for using the Accumulation/Distribution technical indicator.
Description
CiAD class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Accumulation/Distribution indicator.
Declaration
class CiAD: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Volumes.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiAD
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
|
Returns the calculation period
Create
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access
|
Returns the buffer data
|
Input/output
|
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription