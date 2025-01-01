CiOsMA
CiOsMA is a class intended for using the Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram) technical indicator.
Description
CiOsMA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram) indicator.
Declaration
|
class CiOsMA: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiOsMA
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Returns the averaging period of the fast EMA
|
Returns the averaging period of the slow EMA
|
Returns the averaging period of the signal line
|
Returns the price type or handle to apply
|
Create
|
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access
|
|
Returns the buffer element
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription