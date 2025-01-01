CiOsMA

CiOsMA is a class intended for using the Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram) technical indicator.

Description

CiOsMA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram) indicator.

Declaration

class CiOsMA: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiOsMA

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes FastEmaPeriod Returns the averaging period of the fast EMA SlowEmaPeriod Returns the averaging period of the slow EMA SignalPeriod Returns the averaging period of the signal line Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer element Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method