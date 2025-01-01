CSeries

CSeries is a base class for an access to the timeseries data of the Standard Library.

Description

CSeries class provides the simplified access to all the MQL5 API general functions related to working with the series data for all its descendants (timeseries and indicator classes).

Declaration

class CSeries: public CArrayObj

Title

#include <Indicators\Series.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries Direct descendants CIndicator, CiRealVolume, CiSpread, CiTickVolume, CiTime, CPriceSeries

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Name Gets the name of timeseries or indicator BuffersTotal Gets the number of buffers of timeseries or indicator Timeframe Gets the timeframe flag of timeseries or indicator Symbol Gets the symbol of timeseries or indicator Period Gets the period of timeseries or indicator RefreshCurrent Sets/resets the flag of updating the current data Data Access virtual BufferResize Sets buffer size of timeseries or indicator Data Update virtual Refresh Update the data of timeseries or indicator PeriodDescription Transforms ENUM_TIMEFRAMES into a string