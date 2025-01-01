DocumentationSections
CSeries is a base class for an access to the timeseries data of the Standard Library.

Description

CSeries class provides the simplified access to all the MQL5 API general functions related to working with the series data for all its descendants (timeseries and indicator classes).

Declaration

   class CSeries: public CArrayObj

Title

   #include <Indicators\Series.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

Direct descendants

CIndicator, CiRealVolume, CiSpread, CiTickVolume, CiTime, CPriceSeries

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Name

Gets the name of timeseries or indicator

BuffersTotal

Gets the number of buffers of timeseries or indicator

Timeframe

Gets the timeframe flag of timeseries or indicator

Symbol

Gets the symbol of timeseries or indicator

Period

Gets the period of timeseries or indicator

RefreshCurrent

Sets/resets the flag of updating the current data

Data Access

 

virtual BufferResize

Sets buffer size of timeseries or indicator

Data Update

 

virtual Refresh

Update the data of timeseries or indicator

PeriodDescription

Transforms ENUM_TIMEFRAMES into a string

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast