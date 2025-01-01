CSeries
CSeries is a base class for an access to the timeseries data of the Standard Library.
Description
CSeries class provides the simplified access to all the MQL5 API general functions related to working with the series data for all its descendants (timeseries and indicator classes).
Declaration
|
class CSeries: public CArrayObj
Title
|
#include <Indicators\Series.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CSeries
Direct descendants
CIndicator, CiRealVolume, CiSpread, CiTickVolume, CiTime, CPriceSeries
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Gets the name of timeseries or indicator
|
Gets the number of buffers of timeseries or indicator
|
Gets the timeframe flag of timeseries or indicator
|
Gets the symbol of timeseries or indicator
|
Gets the period of timeseries or indicator
|
Sets/resets the flag of updating the current data
|
Data Access
|
|
virtual BufferResize
|
Sets buffer size of timeseries or indicator
|
Data Update
|
|
virtual Refresh
|
Update the data of timeseries or indicator
|
Transforms ENUM_TIMEFRAMES into a string
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast