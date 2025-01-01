CiGator
CiGator is a class intended for using the Gator Oscillator technical indicator.
Description
CiGator class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Gator Oscillator indicator.
Declaration
|
class CiGator: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiGator
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Returns the averaging period for the Jaws line
|
Returns the horizontal shift of the Jaws line
|
Returns the averaging period for the Teeth line
|
Returns the horizontal shift of the Teeth line
|
Returns the averaging period for the Lips line
|
Returns the horizontal shift of the Lips line
|
Returns the averaging method
|
Returns the price type or handle to apply
|
Create Methods
|
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access Methods
|
|
Returns the data of the upper buffer
|
Returns the data of the lower buffer
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription