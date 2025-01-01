CiGator

CiGator is a class intended for using the Gator Oscillator technical indicator.

Description

CiGator class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Gator Oscillator indicator.

Declaration

class CiGator: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiGator

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes JawPeriod Returns the averaging period for the Jaws line JawShift Returns the horizontal shift of the Jaws line TeethPeriod Returns the averaging period for the Teeth line TeethShift Returns the horizontal shift of the Teeth line LipsPeriod Returns the averaging period for the Lips line LipsShift Returns the horizontal shift of the Lips line MaMethod Returns the averaging method Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Methods Create Creates the indicator Data Access Methods Upper Returns the data of the upper buffer Lower Returns the data of the lower buffer Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method